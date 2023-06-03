Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured victims of the Odisha Train Tragedy. Earlier today, PM Modi visited the crash site and took stock of the situation. At least 233 people dead, and about 900 were injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Balasore Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Leaves for Hospital To Meet Victims After Taking Stock of Crash Site (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Injured Victims:

#WATCH | Odisha: PM Narendra Modi visits a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured victims of #OdishaTrainTragedy. pic.twitter.com/vP5mlj1lEC — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)