UK's King Charles today sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu over the loss of lives in the Odisha train tragedy. In the condolence message, King Charles said he and the Queen were most profoundly shocked and saddened'' by the ''dreadful accident outside Balasore. ''I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives,'' He added. At least 275 people died, and around 1,000 were injured as the Coromandel Express derailed and rammed into a passenger and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening. Odisha Train Tragedy: Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Other World Leaders Extend Support to India, Condole Loss of Lives After Major Mishap in Balasore.

King Charles Sends Condolence Message:

The King has sent a message of condolence to the President of India following the train crash in Odisha: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 5, 2023

