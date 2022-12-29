Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended a greeting on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. "On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come," PM Modi tweeted. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh Guru. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers You Can Share on the Birth Anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru.

On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come. pic.twitter.com/ijuOJSSd4s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2022

