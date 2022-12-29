Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the 10th Sikh guru born at Patna Sahib. He is known as the Sant Sipahi (Saint & Soldier), who founded the Khalsa Panth to stand against the atrocities and forced conversions by Muslim rulers. He is also known for sacrificing his family for the cause of humanity. According to the Julian calendar, he was born on December 22, 1666, but since it is now obsolete, his birthday was believed to be on January 1, 1667, according to the Gregorian calendar. While there is still some confusion about dates, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on December 29, 2022, by Sikhs. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, share these wishes and greetings with everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the 10th and Last Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Wahe Guru Shower His Blessings on You and Your Family! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Gurpurab! Wahe Guru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Keep Showering His Blessings on You and Your Family. Wishing You All a Very Happy Gurupurab!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Govind Singh Ji Give You the Courage and Strength To Fight Evil, and Stand by the Side of Truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Wahe Guru Fulfil All Your Dreams and Bless You! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)