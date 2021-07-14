One jawan reported dead & seven seriously injured after Army's heavy vehicle met with an accident due to inclement weather conditions between Pango & Palsi in Arunachal Pradesh. Injured have been airlifted to the hospital by Indo-Tibetan Border Police: ITBP.

One jawan reported dead & seven seriously injured after Army's heavy vehicle met with an accident due to inclement weather conditions between Pango & Palsi in Arunachal Pradesh. Injured have been airlifted to the hospital by Indo-Tibetan Border Police: ITBP pic.twitter.com/OlVsjGp22t — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)