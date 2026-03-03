A spectacular total lunar eclipse lit up the night sky on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, as a deep red “Blood Moon” was witnessed across several parts of India, including Kolkata, Assam and other northeastern states. Skywatchers in Kolkata captured striking visuals of the Moon glowing in crimson hues, while clearer skies in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland offered an even more dramatic view of the celestial event. Stunning images and videos quickly surfaced on social media, drawing excitement from astronomy enthusiasts and residents alike. The phenomenon occurred when the Earth moved directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow fully over the lunar surface. As sunlight passed through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths scattered, allowing red and orange tones to bathe the Moon. While some regions saw the eclipse already underway at moonrise, the rare spectacle left observers across India mesmerised. What Happens During a Total Lunar Eclipse?

Blood Moon 2026: Lunar Eclipse Dazzles India With Stunning Visuals

VIDEO | Ranchi: The 2026 lunar eclipse nears its conclusion, with the Moon gradually returning to its usual brightness. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/u9wHX1qYRY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2026

VIDEO | Nagaon: Visuals of the Red Moon as the 2026 lunar eclipse witnessed in the district. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#LunarEclipse #LunarEclipse2026 pic.twitter.com/6gznLGomC8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2026

VIDEO | Kolkata: Red Moon lights up the sky as the first lunar eclipse of 2026 is witnessed in the city.#LunarEclipse (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Yqh4zQMCI0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)