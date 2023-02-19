The last and final NDRF team returned to India after a nearly 10-day-long rescue operation in earthquake-hit Turkey on Sunday. 3 teams of 151 NDRF personnel & dog squads extended assistance to the earthquake-affected country. On February 6, a massive earthquake hit Turkey, killing more than 40,000 people and leaving millions homeless. Operation Dost: NDRF Team Gets Warm Welcome at Adana Airport After Returning From Quake-Hit Turkey (Watch Video).

Final NDRF Team Returns :

The final NDRF team under Operation Dost has returned from Türkiye. 3 teams of 151 NDRF personnel & dog squads extended assistance to the earthquake-affected country. (Source: MEA) pic.twitter.com/OeuY4gaFBg — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

