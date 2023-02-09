The indian army came to the rescue of a 35-year-old elephant with a fractured front leg and worn out foot pads. In order to save the elephant named Moti that was in severe condition in Uttarakhand, the Indian Army joined hands with the Mathura-based non-profit organisation Wildlife SOS and started a rescue operation named ‘Operation Moti’ for the animal. The NGO shared pictures of the rescue mission on Facebook. Since Moti had collapsed, a tower was constructed in less than 24 hours to help it stand on its feet. The report says that the wild animal has now been kept under treatment in the Ramnagar district in Uttarakhand. Indian Army Soldiers Carry Pregnant Woman for Five Kilometers Amid Heavy Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara (See Pics).

Indian Army Rescues Elephant Moti

