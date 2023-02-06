The Indian Army conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman to shift her to the primary health care from the snowbound Badakhet village of Kalaroos block, according to ANI. In the photos that are now going viral, the soldiers can be seen walking carrying the woman on a stretcher despite heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions. According to the reports, the troop carried the woman for 5 km near Sumo Bridge where an ambulance was on standby. Both the woman and her baby boy are doing well. Indian Army Jawans Come to Rescue of Overturned Bus, Push It Back on Its Wheels in Srinagar (Watch Video).

Indian Army Soldiers Carry Pregnant Woman for Five Kilometers:

