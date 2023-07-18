The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District in Maharashtra, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly during the night of July 19. In response, local authorities in Pune have been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan. The alert aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of the district in the face of expected heavy downpours. Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert in Idukki District for Today, Orange Alert in Several Districts of Kerala.

Precautions Underway in Pune as Orange Alert Indicates Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra | IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in the district, especially on July 19 night. Accordingly, as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan, local authorities have been instructed to assess the prevalent risks and take necessary… — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

