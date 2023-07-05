The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert in Idukki district for today. Besides, the weather agency also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and a Yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. For tomorrow i.e. July 6, the IMD has issued an orange alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. While a yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Kerala Rains Today Videos: Pre-Monsoon Downpour in Several Parts Including Thiruvananthapuram.

IMD Weather Forecast

