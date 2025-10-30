A retired Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) officer from Bengaluru, K Sivakumar, moved thousands online after sharing a heartbreaking account of the corruption he faced following his 34-year-old daughter’s death. In a LinkedIn post, now deleted, Sivakumar, former CFO of BPCL, described how he was forced to pay bribes to ambulance operators, police officers, crematorium staff, and officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) just to complete formalities after the death of his daughter, Akshaya, who succumbed to a brain hemorrhage on September 18, 2025. He detailed paying INR 3,000 to an ambulance driver and cash bribes at a police station for FIR and post-mortem documents. His emotional post, highlighting apathy toward a grieving parent, went viral and drew public outrage. Responding swiftly, Bengaluru’s Whitefield Police suspended a PSI and a constable from Bellandur Police Station for alleged misconduct. The department assured strict action against those found guilty, reiterating that such behaviour would not be tolerated. Sivakumar’s post also appealed to industry leaders like Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji to intervene and help reform the city’s crumbling civic and moral systems. IAS Nagarjun Gowda Under Fire for Slashing INR 51 Crore Mining Fine to INR 4,000 After ‘Bribe’, Says ‘No Evidence To Justify Higher Penalty’.

Ex-BPCL CFO K Sivakumar Alleges Bribes Demanded at Every Step After Daughter’s Death in Bengaluru

A retired CFO of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sivakumar K, has alleged that he was forced to pay bribes at multiple levels in #Bengaluru following the death of his only child, aged 34. pic.twitter.com/qVaxZm9HIv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 30, 2025

2 Police Officials Suspended

“In connection with the incident mentioned in Sivakumar’s tweet, one PSI and one Police Constable of Bellandur Police Station have been immediately suspended. — DCP Whitefield Bengaluru (@dcpwhitefield) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of DCP Whitefield). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)