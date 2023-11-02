The Jharkhand High Court recently said that a passenger hit by a train while crossing a railway track in the absence of a foot-over bridge is entitled to compensation. The court made this observation while granting compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the family of a woman who reportedly lost her life while attempting to cross the railway tracks. The high court also emphasised the legal liability of the Railways to provide amenities for safe travel while setting aside the judgment of the Railway Claims Tribunal that denied compensation to the family of the deceased railway passenger. Jharkhand Shocker: Partially Burnt Body of Medical Student Found on Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Campus in Ranchi, Probe Launched.

HC Emphasises on Safe Travel for Passengers

