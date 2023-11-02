In a shocking incident in Jharkhand, a partially burnt body of a medical student was reportedly recovered from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) campus today, November 2. Police officials said that the deceased, identified as Madan, is a second-year student of the Forensic and Medicine department. "He was a resident of Tamil Nadu. Further investigation underway," SSP Ranchi said. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

Body Found on RIMS Campus

