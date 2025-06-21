In a shocking case of medical apathy, patients at the district hospital under Hardoi Medical College are suffering due to severe heat and constant power cuts. On Tuesday night, a thunderstorm disrupted electricity supply, and with no functional generator or inverter, wards were plunged into darkness. Patients, including those in the pediatric and ICU wards, were left sweating, while attendants used hand fans to comfort them. A video shot by local SP leader Ramgyan Gupta exposed the grim reality, highlighting poor sanitation and mismanagement. The hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Chandr Kumar blamed snapped wires for the outage but claimed repairs were made. Hardoi is the home district of Deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak. ‘Was Supposed To Be My Daughter-in-Law’: Father of 6 Elopes With Minor Son’s ‘Fiancee’ in UP’s Rampur, Thrashes Wife for Objecting.

Power Outage at Hardoi Hospital Leaves Patients Fanning Themselves in Dark

Hand held fan, mobile torch light - Scene inside the pediatric ICU ward of district hospital in UP's Hardoi district. pic.twitter.com/5zRtI7P8CH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 20, 2025

