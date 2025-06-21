Rampur, June 21: In a bizarre turn of events from Bansnagali village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, a 55-year-old man named Shakeel stunned his family by marrying a 22-year-old woman who was originally arranged to wed his 17-year-old son. The woman, Ayesha (name changed), hails from a nearby village and had come into contact with Shakeel after attending the wedding of his daughter last month. Shakeel, already married to Shabana and father to six children and grandfather to three, reportedly maintained regular contact with Ayesha despite his marital status.

Shabana alleged that Shakeel misled the family, claiming he was arranging Ayesha’s marriage with their son Aman (name changed). Despite family objections due to Aman’s age and financial constraints, Shakeel allegedly pressured them using verbal and physical intimidation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Elopes With 22-Year-Old Nephew; Takes Cash INR 30,000, Jewellery.

Aman later discovered frequent conversations and inappropriate content on his father’s phone involving Ayesha, prompting him to refuse the match. Soon after, Shakeel left for Delhi, citing work. Days later, he phoned home to reveal that he had married Ayesha himself. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

“The woman who was supposed to be my daughter-in-law has now become my husband’s wife,” Shabana said, distraught.

Local police confirmed awareness of the case but stated no formal complaint has yet been lodged. Bhota Station House Officer Amar Singh Rathore said, “We are aware of the incident, but no formal complaint has been received so far. If any aggrieved party comes forward, action will be taken as per the law.”

