A shocking video from Patna’s Marine Drive shows a policeman dragging a pregnant woman with her scooter after a traffic dispute over entering the wrong side of the road. The woman clung to the scooter for nearly 20 meters before falling and sustaining injuries, alleging that the officer hit her stomach with the vehicle. Reportedly, the incident escalated after police tried to seize the scooter over a pending INR 12,000 challan. The couple later assured authorities they would clear the fine, and both were released along with the scooter. Patna Shocker: Civil Engineering Student Ends Life by Suicide in Nalanda; Harassment by Chandi Engineering College Principal Alleged.

Cop Drags Pregnant Woman Over Scooter Dispute in Patna

इस पुलिस वाले की हिम्मत देखिए, यह किस तरह से एक गर्भवती महिला को अपने स्कूटी से रौंदनें की कोशिश कर रहा है। यह वीडियो पटना के मरीन ड्राइव का है pic.twitter.com/QapP9avC2J — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Priya Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

