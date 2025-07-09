Windhoek (Namibia), Jul 9 (PTI) India seeks to boost bilateral cooperation with Namibia, which is a "valued and trusted partner" in Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he arrived here on the final leg of his five-nation visit.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.

The Prime Minister was received by Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade of Namibia, at the airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome on his arrival here.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and address the Namibian Parliament.

"Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today," Modi posted on X.

Modi is visiting Namibia at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release in New Delhi ahead of Modi's five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.

During his visit, the prime minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, late Dr Sam Nujoma.

The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia, the MEA had said.

