Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University on Friday. The latter will participate in the closing ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations today. The Prime Minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books. DU Diktak For Students For PM Modi Visit: No Black Dresses, Compulsory Attendance As Delhi University Rolls out Red Carpet for PM Narendra Modi.
PM Modi Takes Delhi Metro Ride Pics and Videos
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/HOZ6Kb1fjM
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/BGmewjqTP2
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/TB3omtwN76
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi metro to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/s7r3DRSEba
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)