Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez for winning re-election. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said he looks forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations. "Warm congratulations @SanchezCastejon on your re-election as the President of the Government of Spain. Looking forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations, fostering our bond of friendship and cooperation for a bright future," PM Modi posted on X. Spain's lower house of parliament on Thursday voted to make Pedro Sanchez prime minister for another term by a wafer-thin margin, ending a protracted deadlock after an inconclusive general election in July. Pedro Sanchez Wins Reelection as Spain's Prime Minister Amidst Controversial Amnesty Deal.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Warm congratulations @SanchezCastejon on your re-election as the President of the Government of Spain. Looking forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations, fostering our bond of friendship and cooperation for a bright future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)