Madrid, November 16: Spain's acting Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has been chosen by a majority of legislators to form a new government in a parliamentary vote Thursday. Sanchez was backed by 179 lawmakers in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Only right-wing opposition deputies voted against him.

The vote came after nearly two days of debate among party leaders that centered almost entirely on a highly controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia's separatists that Sánchez agreed to in return for vital support to get elected prime minister again.