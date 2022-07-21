PM Narendra Modi will be hosting a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow, July 22 at 5:30 pm onwards at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. President Kovind's tenure as the 14th President of India ends on July 24.

