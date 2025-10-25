A government employment fair in Nagpur took an ugly turn on Friday, October 24, when two senior women officers of the postal department clashed on stage in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The dispute stemmed from an ongoing power tussle over the post of Postmaster General (PMG). Shobha Madhale, who was recently transferred from Dharwad to Nagpur but obtained a court stay on the order, and Suchita Joshi, the PMG of Navi Mumbai, who was given additional charge of the Nagpur region, were both seated on the dais. The disagreement reportedly escalated when Madhale pushed Joshi’s hand, spilled water, and pinched her arm during the event, leaving dignitaries and attendees visibly shocked. Satara Horror: Maharashtra Doctor Dies by Suicide, Alleges Rape by SI Gopal Badne and Pressure From MP; Cop Suspended After CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Cognisance.

Female Postal Officers Argue and Fight on Dais in Front of Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur

झगड़े की आदत पड़ जाए तो उम्र और पद का भी लिहाज नहीं रहता!! केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की मौजूदगी में आयोजित रोज़गार मेले में अद्भुत दृश्य दिखा। मंच पर मौजूद दो महिला अफसरों में तनातनी हुई। शोभा मधाले (ऑरेंज साड़ी) ने सुचिता जोशी(ग्रे साड़ी) के हाथ को धक्का दिया, जिससे… pic.twitter.com/WrNOsQT9qt — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Gyanendra Shukla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

