According to reports, the BJP government in Karnataka has registered an FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Singh for her controversial statement in Shivamogga. The police has registered a case under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. The police registered a case based on local congress leader's complaint. An investigation has begun in the matter. Hindus Should Keep Knives in Their Homes Sharp, Says BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

