In a distressing incident, several houses in the Attupatti area of Puducherry collapsed due to the excavation of a ditch as part of drainage work. A video of one of the houses crumbing down on the ground dramatically also surfaced online. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place during such construction activities.

House Collapses in Puducherry

#WATCH | Houses in the Attupatti area of Puducherry collapsed due to the digging of ditch as a part of drainage work pic.twitter.com/9nIn4AjU3w — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

