Himachal Pradesh Building Collapse Video: Four-Storied Building Collapses in Dhami, Traffic Movement Hit

Shimla, January 20: A four-storied building along with its attic collapsed in a village in the Dhami area here on Saturday, damaging the road leading to a government college and hitting traffic movement, officials said. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as all the residents were evacuated in advance and the electric connections of the building were disconnected, they added.
The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village here. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks, the officials said. Himachal Pradesh: Five-Story Building Collapses After Landslide in Shimla; Video Goes Viral.
