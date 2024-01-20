Himachal Pradesh Building Collapse Video: Four-Storied Building Collapses in Dhami, Traffic Movement Hit

The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village here. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks, the officials said.

News PTI| Jan 20, 2024 03:36 PM IST
Landslide in Shimla (Photo Credit: X/ @nirmal_pareek93)

Shimla, January 20: A four-storied building along with its attic collapsed in a village in the Dhami area here on Saturday, damaging the road leading to a government college and hitting traffic movement, officials said. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as all the residents were evacuated in advance and the electric connections of the building were disconnected, they added.

The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village here. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks, the officials said. Himachal Pradesh: Five-Story Building Collapses After Landslide in Shimla; Video Goes Viral.

Shimla, January 20: A four-storied building along with its attic collapsed in a village in the Dhami area here on Saturday, damaging the road leading to a government college and hitting traffic movement, officials said. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as all the residents were evacuated in advance and the electric connections of the building were disconnected, they added.

The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village here. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks, the officials said. Himachal Pradesh: Five-Story Building Collapses After Landslide in Shimla; Video Goes Viral.

Anticipating its collapse, the building was vacated in advance to prevent loss of life and property, they added. The road leading to the Government Degree College at Dhami here got partially damaged due to the building collapse, leading to disruption in traffic movement, the officials said. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: 40-Meter-Long Road Washed Away After Landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (Watch Video).

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Rural) Nishant said the building collapsed due to an excavation work in the hilly area above this house. He added that one Dinesh Kumar is constructing his house in the area above the collapsed building.

