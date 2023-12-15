A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard in Burkegaon village under Lonikand police station, Maharashtra, on Thursday, December 14. The girl has suffered mild injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. Senior Inspector of Police Vishwajeet Kaingade said that the leopard disappeared into the complete darkness of the sugarcane fields after the attack. The authorities are presently scrutinizing the paw prints to verify the identity of the creature and are likely to set camera traps and thermal drones to locate the animal. The incident has rattled the community in the village. Maharashtra: Brave Mother Scares Away Leopard by Screaming and Hurling Stone, Saves Life of Her Seven-Month-Old Son in Junnar.

Leopard Attack in Burkegaon:

