At least 12 MPSC students were injured after a speeding car crashed into a roadside tea stall near Bhave High School in Pune's Sadashiv Peth. The incident occurred when the allegedly drunk driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the stall where several students had gathered. All injured were immediately rushed to Sancheti and Modak hospitals for treatment. More details are awaited. Pune Road Accident: 1 Dead After Mercedes-Benz Rams Bike on Bengaluru–Pune Highway, 2 Held.

12 MPSC Students Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Crowd in Pune

Pune Accident News

Drunk, reckless Jayram Mule (27) savagely plowed through 13 MPSC students in Pune's Sadashiv Peth, brutally dragging tea stall victims in a nightmarish crash. Unlicensed, clueless, and plastered after his birthday, he wrecked lives. 3 critically hurt. Cops nabbed the fool, drunk… pic.twitter.com/dA8p5zFv0G — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) May 31, 2025

