A tragic road accident occurred on the Bengaluru–Pune Highway near Wadgaon Bridge, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others. A high-speed Mercedes-Benz collided with a two-wheeler before breaking through the bridge barricade and plunging onto the service road below. The deceased was on the two-wheeler, while the three others, including the driver and occupants of the luxury car, sustained minor injuries. The incident took place in the early hours and led to traffic disruption in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam confirmed that an offence under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide) is being registered against the accused. "The medical examination of the accused has been conducted, and two persons are currently in custody," he stated. Pune Horrific Road Accident: Man and 2 Toddlers Crushed to Death, 6 Others Seriously Injured As Speeding Dumper Mows Down Pavement Dwellers at Wagholi (Watch Video).

Mercedes-Benz Rams Bike on Bengaluru–Pune Highway

