Maharashtra Police received a bomb threat call around 9:15 AM on the 112 emergency number, warning of explosives at Pune Railway Station, Yerwada, and Bhosari. The alert prompted an immediate response involving the RPF, GRP, city police, and dog squads. Thorough searches were conducted at all locations, but no suspicious objects were found. Authorities have confirmed it was a hoax. Efforts are underway to trace the unidentified caller and determine the motive behind the false alarm. Jodhpur Bomb Threat: Security Beefed Up After District Collector Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

Pune Bomb Threat

Maharashtra police received a bomb threat call targeting Pune Railway Station, Yerwada, and Bhosari. The call was made by an unknown person to the 112 control number around 9:15 AM. Police conducted thorough checks with RPF, GRP, city police, and dog squads, but found no… pic.twitter.com/NyWl31L6wY — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)