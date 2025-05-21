Security has been significantly tightened at the Jodhpur Collectorate in Rajasthan after a bomb threat email was received on the official ID of the District Collector today, May 21. Multiple security agencies, including the Police, CID, BSF, CISF, Dog Squad, and Bomb Disposal Team, carried out an extensive search of the premises. Additional District Collector Jawahar Chaudhary told news agency IANS that the entire building is under investigation and assured that the threat is being taken very seriously. The probe is ongoing as security agencies work to ensure public safety. Cybercrime units are actively investigating the source of the threatening email to trace the sender. While no suspicious items were discovered during the sweep, authorities remain vigilant and continue precautionary measures. Jodhpur: Dispute Over Paying Toll Tax Turns Violent As Youths Open Fire in Air After Heated Argument With Toll Naka Staff in Rajasthan, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Security Beefed Up After Jodhpur District Collector Receives Bomb Threat Mail

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Jawahar Chaudhary, Additional District Collector, Jodhpur, says, "...The entire building of the Collectorate is currently under investigation. So far, nothing suspicious has been found..." pic.twitter.com/ctXtdEejAJ — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)