A 14-year-old boy from the Wanawadi area suddenly collapsed to death on Thursday after complaining of chest pain while playing cricket. The boy is believed to have suffered cardiac failure. The boy, Vedant Shivaji Dhamangaonkar, a Class VIII student, was living in Vikasnagar in Wanawadi. Nashik: Man Collapses on Field While Playing Cricket, Dies of Heart Attack.

Boy Dies in Pune

