Death due to heart attacks is being reported frequently. In another tragic news, a 32-year-old man died of heart attack in Nashik while playing in an inter-college cricket tournament. The incident took place in NBT College on Gangapur Road in Nashik city. Reports said, the man suffered uneasiness while bowling. However, he took a pill and continued playing. But at around 4:30 in the evening, he collapsed on the field. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Heart Attack Cases Rising in Young and Seemingly Fit People in India Post-COVID-19; Doctor Worried As Videos of People Suddenly Dying of Heart Attack Surface Almost Daily.

