Puneet Khurana, 40, owner of the popular Woodbox Cafe in Delhi, was found dead at his Model Town residence on December 31. Police confirmed he died by hanging and recovered a mobile phone containing video statements and call recordings, where Khurana alleged relentless harassment by his wife, Manika Pahwa, and her family drove him to take his life. In the video, Khurana described how divorce proceedings with Pahwa escalated into bitter conflicts, with her family allegedly demanding an additional INR 10 lakh, which he couldn't afford. He claimed financial and emotional abuse, adding that his parents had already paid significant amounts. Khurana's family accused Pahwa of hacking his social media accounts and using them to torment him further. A recorded call between the two revealed Pahwa allegedly using abusive language and making threats, further exacerbating Khurana's distress. On December 30, a heated argument over property and their co-owned bakery business, "For God's Cake," reportedly left Khurana despondent. Khurna's sister and family are demanding justice, accusing Pahwa and her family of harassment. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation and are analysing the video and recordings as part of the case. Puneet Khurana Suicide Case: CCTV Footage Showing Heated Argument Between Woodbox Cafe Owner and His Wife Manika Pahwa Surfaces After He Dies by Suicide (Watch Video).

Puneet Khurana Suicide Case

#PuneetKhurana ended his life after recording a 54 minute long video accusing continuous torture and harassment by his wife and in laws . But still the police is not willing to even lodge an FIR. Why is it so tough to get justice for a MAN in this country? pic.twitter.com/4wMyLImUts — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 2, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)