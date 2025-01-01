Puneet Khurana, owner of the popular Woodbox Cafe in Delhi, was found dead at his residence in Kalyan Vihar, Model Town. The 36-year-old allegedly died by suicide amid an ongoing divorce dispute with his wife, Manika Jagdish Pahwa. The couple, married since 2016, co-owned the now-closed For God's Cake bakery. Khurana's family alleged that Manika, along with her family, subjected him to mental harassment. His sister claimed that Puneet left behind a 59-minute video detailing the torment he faced. Police revealed that Puneet's last conversation was with his wife regarding their business, which she allegedly recorded and shared with her relatives. Puneet Khurana Dies: Woodbox Cafe Owner Found Dead at His Delhi Residence Amid Divorce and Business Dispute With Wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa, Suicide Suspected.

Puneet Khurana Suicide

#WATCH | Delhi | Deceased Puneet's mother says, "She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him." pic.twitter.com/DHQt9mNU2E — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

