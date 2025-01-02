In the latest development in the Puneet Khurana Suicide case, CCTV footage allegedly showing a heated argument between the Woodbox Cafe owner and his wife has surfaced online. In the viral clip, Khurana's wife, Manika Pahwa, can be heard abusing and threatening him. In the CCTV footage, Puneet Khurana and his wife, Manika Pahwa, are seen sitting in a room. As the video moves further, Manika Pahwa is seen shouting at Khurana and going on to abuse him. "I will go to your locality and create a scene. They keep crying on the phone," Pahwa is heard saying in the clip. The 40-year-old businessman allegedly died by suicide on New Year's Eve in Delhi. He was found hanging in his room in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area. Puneet Khurana Suicide Case: Delhi Cafe Owner Ends Life Amid Ongoing Divorce Case; Family Alleges Harassment by Wife Manika Pahwa.

CCTV Footage of Heated Argument Between Puneet Khurana and His Wife Surfaces (Viewer Discretion Advised)

दिल्ली के रहने वाले पुनीत ने अपनी पत्नी से परेशान होकर आत्महत्या कर ली पुनीत मरने से पहले 1 घंटे की वीडियो बनाई है जिसमें बताया की कैसे उसकी बीवी और उसके परिवार वाले उसको परेशान करते थे pic.twitter.com/jo7WvThlRa — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 2, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

