Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against central government’s 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in defence forces. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the resolution in the House. Calling the scheme anti-youth, Punjab CM Mann said he will raise the issue of Agnipath scheme with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

Check Tweet:

Punjab Assembly today passed a resolution against Central Government's #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)