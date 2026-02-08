Amritsar, February 8: Punjab Police have arrested a key suspect following a brief encounter in the Khasa area of Amritsar, just a day after the daylight murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satwinderpal Singh, popularly known as Lucky Oberoi. Oberoi, 43, was shot multiple times on Friday morning while sitting in his vehicle outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town. The suspect, identified as Shaminder Singh, was apprehended Saturday evening after a chase. Police recovered a .30-bore pistol from his possession. Preliminary investigations suggest the killing stemmed from a personal enmity involving student politics. Authorities are continuing raids to nab additional accomplices. Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead: AAP Leader Killed in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Attackers Open Fire Near Model Town Gurdwara.

Key Suspect Arrested After AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Fatally Shot in Jalandhar

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Jalandhar. Police arrested the accused after an encounter. (07.02) (Source: Amritsar Police PRO) pic.twitter.com/8cnlWxr0BY — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

