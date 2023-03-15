Following the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday (March 15) decided to write to the Governor of State Banwarilal Purohit to reallocate the portfolios of Cabinet ministers. As many as ten departments will be under him, including -- General Administration, Home Affairs and Justice, Personnel, Vigilance, Corporation, Industries and Commerce, Jails, Legal and Legislative Affairs, Civil Aviation, Housing and Urban Development. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Asks Officers To Gear Up To Host Two G-20 Sessions in Amritsar.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Re-Allocate Cabinet Ministers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to the Governor of Punjab to allow the re-allocation of portfolios of Cabinet ministers. pic.twitter.com/rn7IEIPljM — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

