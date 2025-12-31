A tragic accident claimed the life of an NRI in Punjab’s Fazilka district after a pistol tucked into his waist accidentally went off on Monday evening. The incident occurred at Dhani Sucha Singh village, where Harwinder Singh alias Sonu had recently returned from abroad and settled with his family. Married and father to a two-year-old daughter, Harwinder was sitting on a sofa with relatives when the mishap took place. According to police, CCTV footage shows a loaded revolver tucked into his waist. As Harwinder stood up from the sofa, the pistol suddenly discharged, with the bullet hitting him in the stomach. He was rushed in a critical condition to a government hospital and later referred to Bathinda. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Police have begun further investigation into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Men Dance in Burqas to Dhurandhar Song During School Event in Amroha, Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

Pistol Misfire Kills Man in Punjab

🚨पंजाब में फाजिल्का के अबोहर में एनआरआई की लोडेड पिस्टल कमर में लगी थी। घर में रिश्तेदारों के साथ बैठा था। जैसे ही सोफे से उठा, पिस्टल चल गई। गोली पेट में लगी। अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। एनआरआई हरपिंदर सिंह कुछ दिन पहले लौटा था, दो साल की बेटी है। pic.twitter.com/j5uEtPMccy — JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) December 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)