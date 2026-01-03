Making a return to domestic cricket, India pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed his third List-A five-wicket haul during the ongoing Punjab vs Sikkim VHT 2025-26 match. Singh, playing for Punjab, rattled Sikkim's middle-order, picking up wickets of numbers 2, 4,6, 7, and 9 batters to earn a well-deserved fifer in just 8.4 overs. Sikkim has been reduced to 52 for 8, thanks to Singh's fiery spell in Punjab's fifth round Elite, Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match in Jaipur. Punjab are in second position in Group C with three wins out of four. Sarfaraz Khan's 157-Run Blitz In Mumbai vs Goa VHT 2025-26 Match Sets Social Media Reactions Ablaze.

Arshdeep Singh Claims Five-Wicket Haul

