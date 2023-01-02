Chandigarh police on Monday recovered a live bombshell from a helipad which is just 500 meters away from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. A bomb disposal squad and Chandigarh police team are present at the spot. Further details into the incident are awaited. Pictures of the bomb have now surfaced. Delhi: Unidentified Person Sends Bomb Threat to IGI Airport on Twitter, Apologises Later; FIR Registered

Check Tweet:

A bomb was found Monday near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s helipad. https://t.co/YTdlDVn38Y pic.twitter.com/pUxBf1SBPX — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) January 2, 2023

