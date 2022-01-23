Newly formed Punjab Lok Congress on Sunday announced the first list of 22 candidates for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will contest the upcoming polls from Patiala. Singh said, " | Out of 22 candidates- 2 candidates from Majha, 3 from Doaba and 17 from Malwa region. The second list is likely to be released in two days." The assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

Tweet By ANI:

Punjab Polls | We are announcing 22 candidates in the first list: Punjab Lok Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/GmO7SORKOG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Here Is The Complete List:

#UPDATE | Punjab polls: List of 22 candidates- former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to contest from Patiala, under his newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress pic.twitter.com/VyahBv8Zis — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)