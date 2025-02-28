A massive fire broke out in Puppalaguda Pasha Colony, Telangana, on Friday evening, killing three people and injuring five others. The blaze, reportedly caused by an electric short circuit in a kirana shop, intensified after three gas cylinders exploded inside the house. Locals heroically rescued trapped children using ropes before emergency teams arrived. Despite efforts, 7-year-old Sijira Khatoon, 70-year-old Jameela Khatoon, and 40-year-old Sahana Khatoon died due to suffocation. The Manikonda Municipality Disaster Team and fire department controlled the fire after a tense operation. Two of the injured sustained fractures and are receiving treatment at Osmania Hospital. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire. The incident has sparked panic among residents, highlighting the dangers of electrical faults and gas leaks in residential buildings. Mumbai Five-Star Hotel Fire: Blaze Erupts at Fairmont Hotel in Andheri Near International Airport, Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Puppalaguda Fire

#Hyderabad : Three people, including 2 women and a child died, when a massive #fire broke out in a three-story building at #Puppalaguda in #Narsingi Police station limits. Suspect short circuit in the grocery shop at ground floor, caused the #FireAccident and #Flames spreads… pic.twitter.com/ZJoireata5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 28, 2025

