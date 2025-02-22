A major fire broke out at a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Andheri on Saturday evening, February 22. According to reports, the fire erupted at the Fairmont Hotel near Mumbai Airport. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown. More details are awaited. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze in Santosh Nagar Slum Near Entrance To Film City in Goregaon Doused, No Injuries Reported.

Mumbai Fire

Fire Near Mumbai Airport

Massive fire seen from mumbai airport! Seems like it’s somewhere behind the Fairmont Hotel. #fire pic.twitter.com/aBgLqgPDG8 — Shouryaditya Singh (@shouryaditya) February 22, 2025

