Amid the rising prices of tomatoes across the country, a video of people standing in a long queue to buy tomatoes in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The 25-second video clip shows people of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad maintaining discipline and standing in long queues as they wait for their turn to buy tomatoes. The video is said to be from the Mahagun Puram society in Ghaziabad. Twitter user who shared the video said that the district administration was providing tomatoes for Rs.130 when the rate of tomatoes has crossed Rs 200 per kg in the Ghaziabad market. Tomato Price Rise in India: Tomatoes Burn Holes in Customers’ Pockets, Touch Rs 100 a Kg in Some Cities; Check Tomato Prices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kanpur and Other Metros.

People Stand in Long Queue To Buy Tomatoes

