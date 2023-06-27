Mumbai, June 27: In various regions of the country, tomato prices have recently surpassed Rs 100 per kilogramme, raising anxiety among millions of people. Following an increase in wholesale market pricing, The Economic Times stated that prices in local marketplaces had risen to anywhere between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kilo.

Farmers attribute the recent price hike to output shortfalls brought on by the intense heat and the monsoon's delayed arrival. Crop producers also noted lower production, which was brought on by a drop in tomato prices. Tomato Price Rise in Delhi: Tomatoes Being Sold at Rs 80 Per Kg; Sudden Increase in Prices Due to Heavy Rainfall, Says Resident (See Pics).

Here’s a Brief Account of Tomato Price Hike in Various Cities in India

Bengaluru

As the cost of tomato went up by 200 per cent across Karnataka, the price for the red veggie reached Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru on Monday. The sudden increase is said to be the result of supply problems from the tomato-growing regions of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru Rural.

Earlier, the price of Tomato was Rs 30 per kg, after that I bought it for Rs 50 per kg and now it has become Rs 100. Price is going to go up further and we're helpless, we have to buy, Suraj Gaur, a resident of Bengaluru told ANI.

Delhi

Tomato prices witnessed a dramatic jump in the national capital region on Tuesday. The humble red veggie is being sold at Rs 80 per kg in Delhi. The rates that only went up in past two-three days are said to be a result of heavy rainfall in the region.

"Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 Kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days. This sudden increase in price is due to heavy rainfall. Rain has destroyed tomatoes," says Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi

Kanpur

Tomato prices were increased recently in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. "We are selling tomatoes at Rs 100 kg. Due to rain, the prices have increased," a tomato seller told ANI.

Chennai

Tomato prices soar up in Chennai due to heavy rainfall in the region, which reportedly destroyed the local crop. The vegetable is being sold at Rs 80 – 100 per kg in the city.

Hyderabad

The red veggie prices significantly jumped on Monday in Telangana due to rainfall and supply disruptions. The tomato prices in Hyderabad reportedly fall between Rs 100 – 120 per kg. Tomato Price Rise: Prices of Tomatoes Reach Rs 100 Per Kg in Bengaluru as Cost of Humble Red Veggie Goes Up by 200% Across Karnataka (Watch Video).

The recent price increase is quite concerning for consumers and may have a substantial influence on inflation, even if it is unclear whether tomato prices will stay high or if fresh harvests would help the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).