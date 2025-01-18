A violent incident occurred at Kallu Dhaba, near Dindoli village on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway, when five youths, after having a meal, refused to pay and got into an argument with the dhaba owner. When the owner, Suresh Singh, demanded payment, the youths started a scuffle and attempted to flee in their car. As Singh tried to stop them, the youths ran over him with their car, severely injuring him. Local villagers chased the fleeing youths, managed to catch one, while the others escaped, taking advantage of the darkness. Police arrived at the scene, arrested the captured youth, and sent Singh to the hospital for treatment. The police are investigating the incident and searching for the four absconding youths, who are reportedly from the city’s Kotwali area. A case will be filed after receiving the formal complaint. Uttarakhand: Drunk Youth Creates Ruckus, Hits Several Vehicles and People With His Bike in Kotdwar; Breaks Window of Police Vehicle As Cops Make Him Sit in Car (Watch Video).

Car Rammed into Dhaba Owner After Dispute Over Payment in Harchandpur

