Rahul Gandhi captured a proud moment after his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took oath as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, marking a historic moment as three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family (excluding Maneka and Varun Gandhi) now serve in Parliament. Dressed in a white saree with a golden border, Priyanka took the oath while holding a copy of the Constitution. Priyanka Gandhi Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader’s Son Raihan Vadra, Daughter Miraya Vadra Seen in Parliament As She Takes Oath As Wayanad MP in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Clicks Picture of His Sister and Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi clicks a picture of his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she begins her journey as a Member of Parliament pic.twitter.com/KKFvkM1AUX — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

