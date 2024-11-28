Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won the Lok Sabha bypoll from Kerala's Wayanad, took oath as a Member of Parliament today, November 28. With her oath today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament. Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra, the son and daughter of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, were seen in Parliament as the Congress leader took oath as MP. Priyanka Gandhi Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader To Take Oath As Wayanad MP Today, Becoming Third Member of Gandhi Family To Join Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Oath as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha (Video source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/eaLJzpTY2y — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Children Arrive in Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi | Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra, the son and daughter of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, arrive in Parliament pic.twitter.com/VZeY5DDxPl — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

